Prince Harry's Face Says It All During Donald Trump Visit

It seemed like a remarkably dignified reaction given the circumstances. Despite President Donald Trump branding Meghan Markle “nasty” in an interview (and then later denying it), Prince Harry’s muted response to being in the same room as the US leader was at once both understated and undeniable on Monday. Photographs taken inside Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official London residence, showed the moment the Duke of Sussex glimpsed Trump just metres away.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Prince Harry was seen speaking to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, and presidential advisor, Jared Kushner.

In the pictures, Harry looks on as Trump and his entourage of family and close aides toured the Royal Collection exhibition of items linking the British monarchy and the American presidency. Trump denied he made the "nasty" comment about Markle – despite a recording proving he did.

Flipboard CLOSE Meanwhile, the beginning of Trump’s three-day state visit to Britain was marked by pomp, pageantry – and a row with the London mayor. The US leader may have met the Queen last year but, with the full trappings of a state visit around them, the moment was very different. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were on hand to greet Trump and First Lady Melania Trump when their US Marine Corps helicopter touched down in the palace gardens.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Prince Harry appeared flushed while listening to a Royal Collection expert alongside Ivanka Trump.