18/10/2019 11:47 AM AEDT

Prince William And Kate Middleton's Plane Forced To Abort Landing Twice

William joked that he was flying the aircraft.

Britain’s Prince William said he and his wife Kate Middleton were fine after a Royal Air Force plane carrying the royal couple was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad twice on Thursday and return to Lahore after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The RAF Voyager plane carrying the royals, who are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan, tried to land twice, at Rawalpindi air base and Islamabad international, before it decided to return to Lahore.

William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed that he and Kate were fine, joking that the problems had been caused because he was flying the plane.

