Prince William Reveals The Sweet Way George And Charlotte Spent Their School Break

Kate Middleton and Prince William put off engagements last week to spend time with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who had a school break. The family ― including Prince Louis, who is too little to go to school ― decided to spend the break “lambing,” according to William. “Lambing” refers to the births of lambs, which can start in December and January and go until about June.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the family trip over the weekend, during an outing in Wales for a Six Nations match, where he talked to people supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. “We’ve been lambing with the children this week,” William said to school teacher Rhian Roberts, right after she said she married into a dairy farmer family. “Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors,” he added, according to the Press Association. “They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs. Dairy farming ― you are all seriously tough.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium on Feb. 22 in Cardiff, Wales.

Roberts later spoke to the PA about her conversation with the duke and called him “down to earth.” “We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,” she said. “He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life,” Roberts added. The Duchess of Cambridge recently appeared on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, where she spoke about the importance of her children being outside for their mental and physical well-being. “I remember that from my childhood ― doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures,” the duchess said, adding that she didn’t want them to remember a “stressful household where you’re trying to do everything.”