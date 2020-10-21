Prince William Got Trolled By KFC And It's Finger-Lickin' Funny

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wiliam speaks to a member of the public through the window of a KFC restaurant at Waterloo Station on Oct. 20 in London.

Prince William, also known as the Duke of Cambridge, has picked up yet another title: “His Royal Thighness.”

The duke earned the unique label from none other than Kentucky Fried Chicken after the royal was spotted peering into the windows of the fast food joint during an engagement on Tuesday.

Will and Kate Middleton stepped out to meet participants in the duchess’s Hold Still photography project, which she launched back in May to document the coronavirus pandemic.

But the photos of the visit attracted more attention after KFC’s UK and Ireland Twitter account tweeted out pictures of William ― whom we’re dubbing Lord of the Fried ― alongside funny comments.

“William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing,’” the account tweeted, borrowing a line from “The Lion King” song “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.”

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

The KFC account followed up with another tweet: “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh.”

Other people on Twitter had fun with the photos:

Chicken a la King?? Lol — Alien 88 (@GraceEl55125293) October 20, 2020

Probably fed up of family buckets though — Ricky ‘Moretti’🧔🏻 (@FormallyRicky) October 20, 2020

"Can I have a takeaway whilst I look at Kate's #HoldStill2020 project? Knighthood in it for yah!" pic.twitter.com/ySYPsin8Pj — Toria (@toricambridge) October 20, 2020

"I brake for chicken wings"

"My kingdom for a bucket of chicken" — Dane Hall 😷WEAR A MASK😷 (@DaneHall798) October 20, 2020

He’s keeping a breast of what the local citizens carry out & eat! Lol (See what I did there? 😉) — Alien 88 (@GraceEl55125293) October 20, 2020

William recently made it clear that his fast-food chicken loyalties lie with Nando’s, a South African chain that has developed a cult following for its PERi-PERi chicken.

The prince was recently asked in the BBC One documentary, “Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health,” if he liked the fast food restaurant, and his answer was enthusiastic, though he admitted it had been a while since he had last eaten there.

“I like Nando’s, everyone likes a Nando’s,” he said.