Prince Harry Says He And William Have 'Good Days And Bad Days' As He Addresses Rift Rumours

Prince Harry has addressed rumours of a rift between him and his brother William, admitting they have “good days and bad days”. The Duke Of Sussex said he and the Duke Of Cambridge were “on different paths” but would “always be brothers” as he spoke about their relationship in an ITV documentary.

PA Archive/PA Images Prince Harry and Prince William pictured at Harry and Meghan's wedding last year

Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby about reports of a falling out between the pair in a year which has seen Harry and his wife Meghan split from their joint charity with William and his wife Kate, Harry said that “inevitably stuff happens” – particularly with such a high-profile role and the pressure their family is under. “We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” he said on ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. “The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

PA Archive/PA Images The two couples split their joint charity earlier this year

The two couples divided their joint charity into two separate foundations earlier this year, with sources at the time denying any feud, claiming the move was “largely about preparing both couples for their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks”. William and Kate have remained with the original charity, while Harry and Meghan are establishing their own new charitable foundation. The couples will still continue to work together though, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. In the documentary, the Duchess Of Sussex also revealed her British friends warned her against marrying Harry, telling her that tabloid newspapers “will destroy your life”.

SIPA USA/PA Images Meghan and Harry during their recent Royal visit to Africa