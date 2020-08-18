Princess Anne Turns 70 With Low-Key Celebration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Princess Anne marked her 70th birthday on Saturday with a low-key celebration, as befits the traditionally hardest-working member of the royal family, after COVID-19 forced a gathering to be cancelled.

Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, who competed in equestrianism at the Olympics and once survived a kidnapping attempt, is known for her charity work and has continued to thank medics and support charities during the coronavirus lockdown.

To mark her birthday, the royal family released three official portraits of Anne at her country residence of Gatcombe Park in western England.

Taken by the high profile photographer John Swannell, two showed the princess in formal dress while a third pictured her outside in the countryside.