Princess Beatrice Borrows Vintage Dress From Queen Elizabeth For Her Surprise Wedding

Princess Beatrice really followed through on the “something borrowed” part of her wedding.

The royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at the All Saints Chapel at Windsor on Friday, after postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the ceremony followed all “relevant government guidelines,” and that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and other family members were in attendance.

For the private ceremony, Beatrice borrowed the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that the queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947.