Princess Beatrice is engaged to her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The couple became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month and the wedding will take place in 2020, the palace confirmed. Further details will be announced in due course.
“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the couple said in a statement. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”
Princess Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.
Princess Eugenie posted her congratulations on Instagram, saying: “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”
Beatrice – the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s granddaughter – is ninth in line to the throne, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
Her husband-to-be, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is a property developer who has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee, Dara Huang.
Commenting on the engagement, The Duke and Duchess of York said: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”
Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi added: “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice′s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see.They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”