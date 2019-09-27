Princess Beatrice is engaged to her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace has announced. The couple became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month and the wedding will take place in 2020, the palace confirmed. Further details will be announced in due course. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the couple said in a statement. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Princess Eugenie/Instagram Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their first public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery Gala in March, earlier this year

Princess Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018. Princess Eugenie posted her congratulations on Instagram, saying: “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.” Beatrice – the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s granddaughter – is ninth in line to the throne, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.