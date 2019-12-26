Princess Charlotte Wins Hearts With Adorable Little Curtsy For The Queen

Princess Charlotte knows how to win hearts.
The 4-year-old had a busy Christmas Day, making her debut alongside brother George, 6, on the royal family’s annual Christmas walk to church on Wednesday.
When the service was over, Charlotte walked out alongside the rest of her family to wave goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, who left the service in a car.
After what looked like a few encouraging words from mom Kate Middleton, the queen got into a car and the Duchess of Cambridge curtsied. Charlotte waited a beat, then gave the cutest little curtsy to her great-grandmother.
People just couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment:
After the sweet goodbye, the little royal greeted well-wishers waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church. Dressed in a gorgeous green coat that coordinated with her mom’s matching fascinator and heels, Charlotte walked over to meet the waiting crowd, alongside her mom, while George stayed close to William.
Charlotte was given a few fun presents, including a bright pink inflatable flamingo, flowers and a doll dressed in white in a big, gold box.
After receiving the flamingo, the princess gave the gift-giver a great big hug.
Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace released a black-and-white photo of the family that wished followers a “a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are spending time in Canada on their royal sabbatical, also put out a holiday message on Wednesday, simply “wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”
