Princess Charlotte Wins Hearts With Adorable Little Curtsy For The Queen

Princess Charlotte knows how to win hearts. The 4-year-old had a busy Christmas Day, making her debut alongside brother George, 6, on the royal family’s annual Christmas walk to church on Wednesday. When the service was over, Charlotte walked out alongside the rest of her family to wave goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, who left the service in a car. After what looked like a few encouraging words from mom Kate Middleton, the queen got into a car and the Duchess of Cambridge curtsied. Charlotte waited a beat, then gave the cutest little curtsy to her great-grandmother.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Princess Charlotte curtsies to the queen as she attends the Christmas Day church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2019.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images How cute!

People just couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment:

Okay but Charlotte’s curtsied to the Queen! OMG! So cute! Her momma didn’t first but she did it and she did it like a true Princess! she held her coat and curtsy! So freaking cute! pic.twitter.com/jUlEUd67X1 — Isa (@isaguor) December 25, 2019

After the sweet goodbye, the little royal greeted well-wishers waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church. Dressed in a gorgeous green coat that coordinated with her mom’s matching fascinator and heels, Charlotte walked over to meet the waiting crowd, alongside her mom, while George stayed close to William. Charlotte was given a few fun presents, including a bright pink inflatable flamingo, flowers and a doll dressed in white in a big, gold box. After receiving the flamingo, the princess gave the gift-giver a great big hug.

Phil Noble / Reuters Charlotte gives a hug to a women in the crowd, who gifted her with a pink flamingo.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Gemma Clark from Lincolnshire hugs Charlotte after the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Phil Noble / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge puts her arm around Charlotte as they greet people after church.

Phil Noble / Reuters The family greets people on Christmas Day.