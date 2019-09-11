Princess Charlotte may have just started school, but we’ve recently found out the nicknames she was apparently given while at nursery.

The four-year-old attended Willcocks Nursery in South Kensington, London, and according to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, she wasn’t known as “Charlotte” at the kindergarten.

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight the young royal was called Lottie by her friends at nursery – but that she gained another moniker too.

“The other nickname that she had when she was at Willcocks Nursery, which was up until just before the summer, was Warrior Princess,” said Nicholl.

“I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her. Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.”