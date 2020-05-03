Princess Charlotte's Birthday Pics Reveal Her Most Grown-Up Side Yet

Queen Elizabeth’s lookalike turns 5 on Saturday!

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off Princess Charlotte’s birthday celebrations early on Friday by releasing photos of the little one.

The Duchess of Cambridge, an amateur photographer, took the pictures of Charlotte at Sandringham Estate. The family was there to pack and deliver food for people who are isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kensington Palace said.

The photos show Charlotte sifting through a box to pack things and going up to the door of someone’s home. It looks like her most grown-up role yet!