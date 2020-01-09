Princess Diana's Former Personal Chef Loses It Over Meghan Markle

Darren McGrady, a former personal chef for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Princes William and Harry, fired off a tweetstorm aimed at Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they were stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family. In the string of four tweets, McGrady ― who goes by “The Royal Chef” on his website and on social media ― said that Prince Harry was being “manipulated” and that Meghan “just wanted to be famous.”

“People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Sad Day.” In a follow-up, he wrote, “I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boys’ ... ‘William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me’ I guess she nailed it.” (Harry was 12 when his mother died in 1997.)

