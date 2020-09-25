Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together.
A tweet by the Royal Family account said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.
“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”
The royal baby will be 11th in line to the throne when they are born. This means Eugenie’s uncle Prince Edward will move down to 12th in line.
It’s unlikely the new baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.
Eugenie and Jack married on October 12, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with around 800 guests.