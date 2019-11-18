Princess Margaret's Style Evolution, From Peak Princess To Style Icon

She may have been spare to the heir, but that hardly mattered to Princess Margaret.
While her older sister, Elizabeth, ascended to the British throne at the age of 25, Margaret fulfilled the responsibilities of her title while also living a life that was royally fun.
With the spotlight more on her sister, Margaret partied with the Beatles, drank a tad too much and woke up late, taking “breakfast in bed and chain-smoking” for hours, as dramatised in the first season of “The Crown.” She had a handful of tumultuous love affairs (eventually marrying and divorcing photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowden), and traipsed around her vacation home Les Jolies Eaux on the Caribbean island of Mustique twice every year for three decades.
And through it all, she was dressed to the nines. Her style prowess was so on-point, it earned a nickname in the 1950s, “The Margaret Look.”
Margaret favored pretty floral print dresses and the floor-length ballgowns you’d expect of a princess in her youth. But by her 20s, she had introduced bold accessories to her look ― bright headscarves, mod sunglasses, feathery hats.
In tribute to her fashion ― and because excitement for “The Crown” couldn’t be higher ― we’ve rounded up 93 photos that capture Margaret at her most royal and most mod.
-
Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth, Queen Consort to King George VI, with Princesses Elizabeth, left, and Margaret Rose.
-
Universal History Archive via Getty ImagesPrincess Elizabeth with her embroidered gift made by disabled ex-servicemen. Beside her is Princess Margaret.
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesThe Duchess of York with her daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the garden of the Royal Lodge at Windsor.
-
Library of Congress via Getty ImagesBritain's Royal Family some time in the 1930s. King George VI stands with his wife, Elizabeth, and their two daughters, Princess Margaret and Crown Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesThe two young princesses, daughters of King George VI. This portrait was made on April 17, 1940, the 14th birthday of Princess Elizabeth. Princess Margaret Rose is 9 years old.
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, 10, on her pony Greylight after riding in Windsor Great Park.
-
Lisa Sheridan via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret Rose (1930-2002), younger daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in the schoolroom at Windsor Castle.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in her uniform.
-
Lisa Sheridan via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret wearing summer dresses, circa 1942.
-
Lisa Sheridan via Getty ImagesA royal production of the Christmas pantomime "Aladdin" at Windsor Castle, starring Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose as Aladdin and the Princess.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret Rose wearing a floral dress and holding a straw hat.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret Rose of England wearing an evening dress with sequined butterflies around the shoulders.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesPrincess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret arriving at Albert Hall for a percussion performance in favor of the funds of the British Army's volunteers.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesElizabeth II as a Sea Ranger at a youth parade with Princess Margaret.
-
Lisa Sheridan via Getty ImagesPrincess Elizabeth with her husband, Philip; Queen Elizabeth; King George VI and Princess Margaret.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesThe royal wedding party on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Princess Elizabeth was married to Lt. Philip Mountbatten in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. From left: King George VI, Princess Margaret, unidentified, the bride Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II), Philip Mountbatten (now the Duke of Edinburgh), the Queen Mother and Queen Mary, widow of George V.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesPrincess Elizabeth and Group Captain Peter Townsend in 1947. In 1955, Princess Margaret was refused permission to marry Townsend, a divorced Royal Air Force captain.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesPortrait of Princess Margaret
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and her friend David Ogilvy
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose arriving at the theater.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret is greeted by the Cadet Guard of Honor with the Lord Mayor of Bristol on March 28, 1949, in Bristol, United Kingdom.
-
Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in uniform as commandant-in-chief of St. John Ambulance Brigade Cadets.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret of England.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret Rose of England performed the ceremony of the reopening of the Women's Resident Training college for elementary school teachers at Avery Hill, Etham. The college was badly damaged in the Blitz in 1941 and 1944.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at a Royal Air Force air show on July 7, 1950.
-
Ron Burton via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret attending the premiere of the film "Captain Horatio Hornblower" at the Warner Theatre Leicester Square.
-
Central Press via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, and baby daughter Princess Anne on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Aug. 21, 1951.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret arrives at the Leicester Square Empire for a film festival on Oct. 28, 1952.
-
- via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in London.
-
Central Press via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II, left, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret Rose in the throne room of Buckingham Palace after her coronation ceremony.
-
IPC Magazines via Getty ImagesThe cover of the June 27, 1953, issue of Picture Post magazine, featuring a portrait of Princess Margaret.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and friends.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesThe Queen Mother with Princess Margaret.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret is met by the Earl of Ranfurly, governor of the Bahamas, as she begins her official visit to Nassau, the last stop in her 1955 Caribbean tour.
-
Mark Kauffman via Getty ImagesDuring her royal tour of East Africa, Princess Margaret visits an animal farm near Arusha, Tanzania.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at a garden party during her African tour.
-
STF via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret on her 26th birthday.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesItalian actress Gina Lollobrigida and Princess Margaret at the opening of the National Film Theater on Oct. 16, 1957, in London.
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in British Honduras during her 1958 tour of the Caribbean.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret debuts a shorter hairstyle.
-
Victor Blackman via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret arrives in England after her tour of Canada.
-
Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret arrives at the Strowger Works in Edge Lane, Liverpool.
-
Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones on the grounds of Royal Lodge after they announced their engagement.
-
Photo 12 via Getty ImagesAntony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, marries Princess Margaret.
-
Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and her husband, the photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, arrive in 1960 in London at the Opera House.
-
Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret attends the premiere of the film "The Alamo" at the Astoria in London.
-
- via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret with her baby son David.
-
George Freston via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret waving to crowds at Denbeigh in Jamaica. She attended the ceremonies marking the former British colony's independence.
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, a fan of Frank Sinatra, shakes hands with the artist in Northwood on his tour on behalf of blind children.
-
Ron Stone via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the Commonwealth Institute in London to open a Rhodesian Art exhibition.
-
Mirrorpix via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret meets The Beatles.
-
- via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, in costume, signs an autograph in London during a ball.
-
Keystone via Getty ImagesLord Snowdon sitting on the fence next to Princess Margaret during a visit to a ranch in Arizona.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesU.S. President Lyndon Johnson, right, with, from left, Lord Snowden, Lady Bird Johnson and Princess Margaret in the Queen's Room at the White House on Nov. 17, 1965, before a dinner-dance in honor of the princess and her husband.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret meets players of Sheffield before the FA Cup Final at Wembley against Everton.
-
George Freston via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret arriving at Fishmonger's Hall with her husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon.
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret greets the film star couple Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton at the Royal Film Performance of "The Taming of the Shrew."
-
Douglas Miller via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret meets Lithuanian-born actor Laurence Harvey and actress Mia Farrow at a showing of the film "The Taming of the Shrew" at the Odeon Leicester Square.
-
DALMAS via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret walks with her husband in the Bahamas.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret with "Head of a Woman," part of a Picasso exhibition at the Tate Gallery, London.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret with the Aga Khan at his vacation resort in August 1967.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, left, meets some of the models at the London showing of Italian designer Valentino's autumn/winter collection in aid of the Invalid Children's Aid Association, of which she was the president.
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in a diamond tiara, earrings and necklace.
-
Bettmann via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret with her two children, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, at Windsor Castle during filming of the joint ITV-BBC film documentary "The Royal Family."
-
Anwar Hussein via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, Princess Anne and the Queen Mother arrive to attend the investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales at Caernarvon Castle on July 1, 1969, in Wales.
-
Steve Wood via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret meets members of The Four Tops and The Supremes backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
-
Michael Putland via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and Lord Snowdon meet singer Elton John backstage at a benefit concert held at the Shaw Theatre in London on Feb. 27, 1972.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret With Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother at the Badminton Horse Trials.
-
Images Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones attend the Royal Ballet at the Met, circa May 1974 in New York City.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the Windsor Horse Show.
-
JACQUES GUSTAVE via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret chats with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger.
-
Anwar Hussein via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret attends Tuvalu's independence festivities on Oct. 1, 1978, in Tuvalu.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at Royal Ascot Races.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret visits the Royal Highland Fusiliers in Germany.
-
Kypros via Getty ImagesLady Diana Spencer with the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret during Nicholas Soames' wedding in Westminster, London, on June 4, 1981.
-
David Levenson via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret arrives for a performance of "Swan Lake" by the London Festival Ballet on May 25, 1982, at the London Coliseum.
-
David Levenson via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret dances a highland reel at the Royal Caledonian Ball on May 13, 1983, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
-
Anwar Hussein via Getty ImagesPrince Charles, Prince of Wales, with Princess Margaret at his side, holds young Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 16, 1984.
-
Images Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret circa 1985 in New York City.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the Royal Festival Hall.
-
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the state opening of Parliament.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesDiana, Princess of Wales, holding a young Prince Harry in her arms as she watches Trooping the Colour with Prince William and Princess Margaret from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the London Palladium for the Queen Mother's 90th birthday.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesThe queen with Princess Margaret and her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of York, at Ascot.
-
PA Images via Getty ImagesThe queen smiles as her sister, Princess Margaret, moves away a Christmas decoration during a visit backstage at London's Royal Opera House.
-
Neil Munns - PA Images via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret, the Princess of Wales, Sir George Solti, Lady Solti and the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace for Sir George's 80th birthday party.
-
PIERRE VERDY via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret with Bernadette Chirac at the end of the premiere of the International Dance Festival in Paris.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the Heads of State Banquet at Guildhall, London, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of war in Europe.
-
DAVID THOMSON via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at London's Waterloo station waiting for French President Jacques Chirac at the start of his official visit to Britain.
-
Tim Graham via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret at the state opening of Parliament.
-
UK Press via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, attend the Queen Mother's 99th birthday celebration at Clarence House in London on Aug. 4,1999.
-
John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret in her capacity as patron of the Pottery and Glass Trades' Benevolent Institution, attends a reception at the Savoy Hotel in London.
-
UK Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Margaret attends a "Birthday Offering" ballet performance at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre to celebrate her 70th birthday on Oct. 22, 2000.
-
Rebecca Naden - PA Images via Getty ImagesThe queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with Princess Margaret on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.
held at Horse Guards parade.