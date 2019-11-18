Princess Margaret's Style Evolution, From Peak Princess To Style Icon

She may have been spare to the heir, but that hardly mattered to Princess Margaret.

While her older sister, Elizabeth, ascended to the British throne at the age of 25, Margaret fulfilled the responsibilities of her title while also living a life that was royally fun.

With the spotlight more on her sister, Margaret partied with the Beatles, drank a tad too much and woke up late, taking “breakfast in bed and chain-smoking” for hours, as dramatised in the first season of “The Crown.” She had a handful of tumultuous love affairs (eventually marrying and divorcing photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowden), and traipsed around her vacation home Les Jolies Eaux on the Caribbean island of Mustique twice every year for three decades.