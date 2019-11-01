Principal Who Said He Couldn't Confirm The Holocaust Was Real Is Fired

A Florida principal who told a parent that he couldn’t say that the Holocaust happened has been fired, four months after his comments drew national outcry.

William Latson of Boca Raton’s Spanish River Community High School was fired by county school board members on Wednesday after they voted 5-2 to have him removed, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Latson’s termination was on the grounds of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.”