Progressive policies like raising pay for workers, legalizing marijuana and offering universal preschool were winners Tuesday night, even as the results of the presidential election were anything but clear.

There were major disappointments for progressives and workers as well, such as Louisiana approving extreme anti-abortion restrictions and California voting against classifying ride-share workers as employees.

But there was a lot of good news for progressives, too. Thanks to voters, a number of states will enact new progressive policies.Taken together, these types of measures could go a long way in reducing race and gender discrimination around the country. They also help put pressure on federal policymakers, pushing what once were fringe liberal issues into the mainstream.

“From health care to minimum wage to paid family and medical leave, Americans voted for progress when given the chance to have a direct say on these issues at the ballot box,” said Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of The Fairness Project, a nonprofit focused on ballot measures, in an email statement. Earlier this year, the group helped pass measures expanding Medicaid in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Raising Pay

While Florida voters gave the win to President Donald Trump last night, they also overwhelmingly voted to pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage. It’s another sign of how popular raising wages is ― even in red states.

Raising the minimum wage is, of course, a universal policy that all workers benefit from. At the same time, it’s also a key way to reduce structural and systemic racial inequality. New research from two economists at Berkeley recently concluded that raising the minimum wage and expanding its reach back in 1966 led to the shrinking of the pay gap between Black and white workers.