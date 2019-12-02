Massive Protests Break Out In India After Woman Gang Raped And Burned To Death

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters People attend a candle light march to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A day after the reports about the Hyderabad rape and murder case made headlines, massive protests erupted in the state on Saturday with protesters clashing with the police in many cases. The 26-year-old veterinarian was raped, strangled and then her body was burnt. Her charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. Four people have been arrested. PTI reported that angry protesters hurled stones at the police personnel, who escorted the four accused to jail from a police station in the Telangana capital, and demanded that the culprits be handed over to them. The accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the executive magistrate who passed the order at the Shadnagar police station, where they were lodged, as they could not be produced in court due to the presence of the large number of protesters in front of the police station. Stones were hurled at a police vehicle as the accused were being taken to the jail in Hyderabad, and police used mild force to control the crowd.