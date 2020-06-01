Anti-Racism Protesters Around The World Demand Justice For George Floyd

Hollie Adams via Getty Images Police officers block a road close to the U.S. Embassy in London, where protesters gathered in support of the demonstrations in dozens of American cities.

Thousands of anti-racism campaigners around the world staged demonstrations on Sunday, acting in solidarity with Americans protesting police violence after George Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week. Demonstrators in London marched across the city after gathering in Trafalgar Square, where they kneeled en masse in honour of Floyd, before heading across the Thames to protest near the US embassy in Battersea.

Onlookers cheered and drivers honked horns from passing cars as the protesters chanted “say his name” and “Black lives matter.” At one point, four men climbed on top of a bus stop to lead the chants, before getting down on one knee in silence and encouraging the others to do the same.

Hollie Adams via Getty Images A Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday.

One demonstrator said the protests were “very important because it is sending a clear message that we have had enough racial injustice in our country.” Isabelle Orsini, 20, is originally from New York and now lives in Kensington. She told the Press Association news agency: “The US obviously has a much deeper and darker history of black discrimination compared to the UK. The reason people are so angry is because this is reopening wounds that go back hundreds of years. It is very important that we do whatever it takes to tell our government that racism will not be tolerated.” Protesters also marched to Grenfell Tower where 72 residents, most of whom were non-white, died in 2017. Hundreds of people gathered for a similar demonstration in Manchester and chanted “Black lives matter.”

Hundreds have taken to the streets in Manchester to protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/vmBmXbHHz9 — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) May 31, 2020

Floyd’s death has also captured attention in Germany. On Sunday, the country’s top-selling Bild newspaper carried the headline “This killer-cop set America ablaze” and said that demonstrations in the US looked like “scenes like out of a civil war.” In Berlin, several hundred demonstrators staged a rally outside the US embassy, with posters bearing “Justice for George Floyd,” “Stop killing us” and “Who’s neckst.”

LARS BARON via Getty Images Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho shows a "Justice for George Floyd" shirt after scoring his team's second goal during a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Sports stars across Europe also joined the protests. Footballer Jadon Sancho, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany, as well as England, revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” T-shirt after scoring his first goal since Germany’s top league, the Bundesliga, started up again after being halted due to coronavirus concerns. The south London-born player received a yellow card for taking his top off on the field. At a separate match, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring in Sunday’s win against Union Berlin, echoing former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality. In a rare foray into US domestic affairs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were watching the events in America “with shock and with horror,” HuffPost Canada reported. “Anti-Black racism, racism is real. It’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada. And we know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias, and anti-Black racism every single day,” Trudeau said in a statement on Friday. “I call on all Canadians, whether it’s anti-Black racism or anti-Asian racism or racism discrimination of any type, to stand together in solidarity,” he continued, “to be there for each other and know just how deeply people are being affected by what we see on the news these past few days.” The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab avoided responding to President Donald Trump’s incendiary reaction to the demonstrations that started in Minneapolis. Raab told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that he has “long kept to the self-imposed guidance not to comment on what President Trump says or indeed other world leaders, it is not really what my job is.” In Denmark, around 2,000 people gathered peacefully to protest outside the US embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday. The Local reports the crowd then marched toward Christiansborg Palace, holding up signs emblazoned with “Justice for George Floyd.”

IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN via Getty Images A Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday.