Proud Boys Member Arrested On Assault Charges After Trump Told Hate Group: 'Stand By'

A prominent member of the Proud Boys was arrested Wednesday in Portland, Oregon — less than a day after President Donald Trump publicly threw his support behind the hate group. Alan James Swinney, 50, faces numerous charges, including felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Maranie Staab / Reuters Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between far-right groups and anti-fascist protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 22, 2020.

Video and photos show Swinney pointing a gun at protesters with his finger on the trigger during an Aug. 22 clash in Portland between far-right extremists and anti-fascist protesters. At the time, police did nothing. But now, Swinney is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on six felony charges, including assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Though it wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest was connected to the Aug. 22 incident, Swinney also faces six misdemeanor charges including pointing a firearm at another person. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

MCSO Alan James Swinney, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning.