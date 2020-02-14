“It can be challenging growing up in the country, realising you’re queer but feeling like you’re isolated from anyone else that is also queer,” performer and event curator Chloe London tells me. “I had this internal conflict with the external ― wanting to be feminine but looking and being read as masculine.”

London, also known as her stage persona Sunday Best, has arrived at our Sydney office to talk about her journey as a Trans woman.

Immaculately dressed in, quite literally, her Sunday best ― a prairie dress in polka dot paired with beautiful silk gloves ― London is as kind as she is pretty as we walk down the office halls and into the studio.

“I’ve been on hormone replacement therapy for just under a year,” she explained as we mic her up.

“For Trans women, suddenly going through having all this estrogen in your body when you never have before is extreme,” she said, adding that she recently completely lost her appetite: “I’d feel nauseous.”

London explained that it’s challenging when doctors tell her there’s no solution to having physical ailments, as that is just part and parcel to “the journey.”

“There can be a lot of negative elements to transition,” she said to me while staring down the barrel of the camera. “As I continue to live publicly as a Trans woman who’s transitioning, I’ve lost a lot of friends. But I’ve gained a lot.

“When we don’t align with something personally, I guess we don’t want to hang around it ― it’s disappointing sometimes.”

But negativity is not something London dwells on.