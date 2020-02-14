London’s drag scene has never sounded so occa yet looked so uniquely glamorous at the same time. There’s a ‘yeah mate’ echoing from every stage in Soho and it’s all down to a new squad on the block… the next generation of London (or shall we say global) queer superstars.

“Aussies have a great energy about them. I think it’s the no fucks given attitude that is so refreshing,” Australian drag queen Gingzilla said. “It breaks down barriers and the stiff upper lip pompousness.”

But this new generation of drag doesn’t conform to the expectation that the art has to be about exaggerated femininity.

This new generation of London drag has beards.

This new generation of London drag flaunt exquisite body paint.

And this new generation of London drag are all Australian.

Introducing S.Q.U.A.D: STRONG. QUEER. UNITED. AMAZING. DIVAS, a collective of non-binary performance artists who found their true identity after moving to the UK’s capital from Australia.

Group members Cazeleōn, Gingzilla and Seann Miley Moore met at WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Art), the same institution that produced the likes of Hugh Jackman and Tim Minchin.

Sharing stories of the adversities the group faced growing up as queer, mixed race and left-of-centre beings in the landscape of hetro-normative “Down Under” is the aim of S.Q.U.A.D’s movement. “Together we find strength from one another to be more fearless and live in our authenticity with the hope to inspire others who have ever felt like us,” Cazeleōn told HuffPost Australia.

A quick flick through Youtube shows just two videos between the group members have rocked up 12 million views collectively. The group uses its established platform to push its motto: “Embrace your Vibe, to find your tribe.” Cazeleōn added: “We believe that the closer you can live in your truth the higher your frequency will be to connect with others on the same vibration as you.”

With all three group members visiting their mother country for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, HuffPost Australia sat down with S.Q.U.A.D to explore this vibe a little further...

Cazeleōn, you’re a first-generation Turkish AustraliaN - Tell us a bit about where you’re from?

Cazeleōn: I am a bit of a nomad. I spent the first five years of my life in Turkey (where my family are from) then moved to Melbourne as a young child. English was my second language and I spent the majority of my childhood and adolescent years growing up in the western suburbs of Melbourne before moving to Perth at age 18 to further my training and studies at WAAPA.

Ginge what about you?

Gingzilla: I grew up in Baulkham Hills, the Bible Belt of Sydney. “The only gay in the village” surrounded by all the bullies from my school... whoa is me. Quiet suburban area nothing much going on except the local shopping centre.

When did you know you were gay?

Gingzilla: As soon as I had conscious thoughts, my loves. Remember the Wonder Years television show from the early 90’s / late 80’s. No?..... better give you a modern reference. I had Sarah Jessica Parker narrating my childhood.... “If I fantasise about Mr Troy, (my year 3 teacher) Who are the other kids going to marry? Spoiler alert.... I was always the celebrant never the bride in the wedding game. Waaaaaaaa