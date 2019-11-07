‘Puppy’ Dropped By Eagle In Victorian Backyard Turns Out To Be Endangered Dingo

The Australian Dingo Foundation Months after is was found in a Victorian backyard, a DNA test has revealed a little pup, apparently dropped there by an eagle, is actually a rare purebred dingo.

Residents of a Wandiligong home (330 km northeast of Melbourne) originally thought the animal, named Wandi, was an abandoned dog or even a fox but after caring for him for a day, decided to take him to Alpine Animal Hospital for a closer look.

After some tests, Wandi was moved to the Australian Dingo Foundation sanctuary where he awaited the results.