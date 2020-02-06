Puppy Starts House Fire, Sits On The Couch And Watches It All Burn

New Mexico fire authorities have given a stern warning to a 9-month-old puppy after he accidentally lit a fire in his owner’s home and nonchalantly watched as the flames grew.

Kahuna, who lives in Los Alamos County, was poking around a corner of his home on January 29 when he knocked over an ironing board and some other items onto a heater grate on the floor, the Los Alamos County Fire Department said in a news release Monday.

The furnace melted some of those items, which seeped into the grate and ignited the blaze.

In a video shared by the fire department, Kahuna and his older partner in crime, Paige, are seen coolly observing as flames creep up in the corner of the room.

Kahuna spends some time watching the fire from his perch on the couch, and Paige is eventually seen strolling out of the room. Luckily, both dogs remained very, very calm and escaped unscathed.