Pussycat Dolls Announce Australian Tour But Comeback Performance Leaves People With A Lot Of Thoughts

The Pussycat Dolls will tour Australia in 2020 as part of the So Pop festival line up, announced on Monday.
More than 10 years after the girl group split up, Nicole Scherzinger and pals will hit the road Down Under in April next year. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, UK group Steps and Jesse McCartney are also on the bill. Full line up and ticket dale info here.
In the lead up to Monday’s announcement Pussycat Dolls made their comeback performance on Saturday night – but it seems it wasn’t necessarily worth the 10-year wait.
After announcing their reunion last week, the group came together on stage during the UK X Factor: Celebrity final.
The performance saw the girls – headed up by X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger – sing a medley of their greatest hits along with a preview of new song React.
However, while the risqué showcase certainly raised temperatures, it left many viewers cold.
First off, there were accusations of miming thrown at the group, with fans believing they were using a pre-recorded backing track
And even though it was obvious that at least Nicole’s mic was turned on, people were puzzled why she didn’t seem to be bothering to sing much
Many were disappointed that the other four members were still serving as Nicole’s backing dancers
And it did not go unnoticed that the camera barely flicked to the other members – and when it did, it didn’t seem like they were lit in the same way Nicole was
Former member Melody Thornton was also missed, after declining the chance to join the reunion
But hey, at least the dancing hit the spot, right?
The Pussycat Dolls were formed as a burlesque troupe in 1995 and later went on to release hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons and Stickwitu.
They split in 2010 amid rumours of a rift over Nicole’s dominant role in both the recording studio and on stage.
Nicole recently said of the reunion: “First of all, I hope it’s different because we are different. It is ten years on now. We all bring our own unique gifts to the group. I am so excited and we have grown so much.
“We are here to see each other shine. I think we are going to push each other.”
Watch their X Factor performance in full below...