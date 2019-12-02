Pussycat Dolls Announce Australian Tour But Comeback Performance Leaves People With A Lot Of Thoughts

The Pussycat Dolls will tour Australia in 2020 as part of the So Pop festival line up, announced on Monday.

More than 10 years after the girl group split up, Nicole Scherzinger and pals will hit the road Down Under in April next year. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, UK group Steps and Jesse McCartney are also on the bill. Full line up and ticket dale info here.

In the lead up to Monday’s announcement Pussycat Dolls made their comeback performance on Saturday night – but it seems it wasn’t necessarily worth the 10-year wait.