The Pussycat Dolls suffered a rather unfortunate tech blunder during a performance on The One Show on Wednesday night.

At the end of the show, the chart-topping girl group swung by the BBC’s studios to give their new song React its first full TV performance.

Things didn’t get off to the best start, though, as they apparently didn’t hear the track had started, with all five girls continuing to face the back of the stage long after the song’s introduction was over.

A few seconds in, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger’s pre-recorded vocals suddenly began playing, after which the performance came to an abrupt halt, and presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones suddenly had to introduce them for a second time.