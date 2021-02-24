Qantas and Jetstar will kick start international passenger flights to most destinations from 31 October 2021.

It’s a four month delay from the previous estimate of July, which had been in place since mid-2020. The new date is in line with when Australia expects to finish its vaccine rollout.

Due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Qantas cut nearly 30% of its workforce in 2020 and grounded the bulk of its fleet.