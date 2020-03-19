Qantas will temporarily cut two-thirds of its workforce as the airline suspends all international flights to comply with Australia’s current Level Four travel restrictions.

Qantas has a total workforce of 30,000 staff.

Travel bans on Australians means every overseas destination around the world is off the cards indefinitely as the government tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Both Qantas and Virgin Australia have cut international flights until at least the end of May.

In a release to the Australian Stock Exchange, Qantas said employees will be stood down until at least May.

Staff will be able to draw on annual and long service leave but leave without pay will be inevitable for some employees.

Qantas will also cut back domestic flights by 60%.

“With the Federal Government now recommending against all overseas travel from Australia, regularly scheduled international flights will continue until late March to assist with repatriation and will then be suspended until at least the end of May 2020,” Qantas said in a statement.

“As the national carrier, Qantas is in ongoing discussions with the Federal Government about continuation of some strategic links.”