Reuters Qantas celebrates its 100th birthday.

Qantas has marked its 100th birthday during its toughest year yet.

Australia’s national carrier, which is the third-oldest airline in the world, turned 100 on Monday as top boss Alan Joyce said the airline was looking to the future with positive vibes.

“Qantas every decade has literally reinvented itself,” Joyce said in a recorded message. “That is why it has survived as long as it has.”

Due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Qantas cut nearly 30% of its workforce this year and grounded the bulk of its fleet. It doesn’t expect a return to most international travel until the second half of 2021 as Australia’s borders remain largely closed.

The airline was founded in the outback as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services in 1920 with Dutch airline KLM and Colombia’s Avianca the only two airlines that have existed longer.

Qantas will celebrate its centenary with a 100-minute low-level flyover of Sydney’s famous harbour at sunset on Monday for 100 employees as well as frequent flyers.

Here are some vintage images of Qantas’ bygone travel era from the archives. Happy 100th birthday, Qantas.

VIA REUTERS Queen Elizabeth boards a Qantas flight during her royal tour in 1954.

VIA REUTERS An interior view of a Boeing 707-138, operated by Qantas in 1965.

Getty Images Qantas empire Airways advertisement circa 1939.

VIA REUTERS The First Class Lounge of a B747 operated by Qantas in the 1970s.

VIA REUTERS Qantas hangars in Eagle Farm, Brisbane, Australia are seen in the late 1920s.

VIA REUTERS Qantas' first mail and passenger flight in November 1922.

VIA REUTERS A view of Qantas Empire Flying Boat "Cooee" in 1938.

VIA REUTERS The QF Constellation VH-EAD, which operated the first through flight from Sydney to London on December 1, 1947.

REUTERS A Qantas A-380 plane flies past the Sydney Opera house in central Sydney, Australia March 11, 2013.

REUTERS A Qantas jet (R) flies past the tail section of a Boeing 737-800 painted in Qantas' 1959 retro colour scheme during an event marking the 95th anniversary of the Airline at the Qantas Hangar at Sydney International Airport, Australia, November 16, 2015.

VIA REUTERS The Beatles wave as they depart on a Qantas flight in 196.

VIA REUTERS The interior of a Lancastrian, converted to the first Qantas in-flight beds.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images Movie director Alfred Hitchcock departs Australia by Qantas at Sydney Airport at Mascot on 15 May 1960.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images Australian entertainer Barry Humphries holding koala bear and Qantas bag waving on arrival in Melbourne, September 1965.

Mirrorpix via Getty Images An air stewardess serving food to passengers on board a Qantas Boeing 707 plane at London airport, August 1959.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images Qantas First Woman Passenger Makes Second Flight (in 40 yrs) -- Mrs. Ivy Coates, of Indooroopilly, Brisbane, who was the first woman Passenger carried by Qantas in 1922, today met her pilot for the first time since the historic flight. He is Sir Hudson Fysh, now chairman of Qantas Mrs. Coates is travelling by V-Jet to Vancouver on a world tour seen here May 1962.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images The Australian Basketball Olympic team at Mascot today board their Qantas plane for Hong Kong. September 11, 1964.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images Luggage for the King of Thailand's royal tour of Australia arrived by Qantas plane from New Zealand tonight.Here security police guard the trolley loads of luggage. August 25, 1962.

With additional files from Reuters.