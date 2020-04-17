18 Photos Of Disastrous Quarantine Haircuts You Need To See

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

All over the world, people are sheltering in place due to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, many people are seeing their true (hair) colours shining through, and for others it’s growing to great lengths.

While many stylists strongly advise against giving ourselves haircuts, some people are just not willing to let nature run its course. Their options are limited: Cut your own hair, have whomever you’re quarantined with cut your hair or, well, that’s pretty much it.