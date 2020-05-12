Mabel and Olive are fast becoming the breakout canine stars of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spoof videos of the two locked down Labradors “competing” in dog sports ― complemented by the hilarious commentary of their owner, the sportscaster Andrew Cotter― have garnered more than 33 million views online.

Cotter put a new spin on the pups for the latest video that he shared on Twitter Monday, imagining them participating in a company video call.

It’s comedy gold.

Check out the clip here:

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Cotter’s earlier videos have featured play-by-plays of the dogs eating their chow, taking part in a toy-holding contest and playing fetch.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020