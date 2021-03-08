LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by “a time like no other,” just hours before a US interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family.

In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the “deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others” during the coronavirus pandemic.