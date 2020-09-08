Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

One of Queen Elizabeth’s country estates is opening up its grounds later this month for a weekend of drive-in movies.

Starting September 25, visitors will be able to drive to Sandringham ― the queen’s property in Norfolk ― and check out classics like ‘Grease,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Toy Story,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Rocketman’ and ’1917.′

Tickets cost around $40, while popcorn, alcohol, soda and food from street vendors will be available during the showings.

Anyone hoping for a sneak peek of the queen will be slightly disappointed, as Her Majesty is currently quarantining at Balmoral ― her estate in Scotland ― for her annual summer stay.

Earlier this summer, Balmoral was overrun with visitors who wouldn’t stop relieving themselves all over the grounds of the 50,000-acre property in Aberdeenshire after public toilets were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.