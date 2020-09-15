Queen Elizabeth Praises Photographers Who Captured Britain In Lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by Kate Middleton to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown.

The project received more than 30,000 submissions, from which Kate and four other judges picked 100 final images that will be published online by the National Portrait Gallery on Monday.

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need,” the queen said in a letter to entrants.