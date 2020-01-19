Queen Elizabeth singled out Meghan Markle in a new statement released Saturday regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as working members of the royal family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the queen said in the new statement. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” Her Majesty said, praising the former actor for her assimilation into royal life.

Buckingham Palace said Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will drop their “royal highness” titles and no longer receive public funding as they step back from their royal duties.

They will also pay “commercial rent” on their UK home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, and pay back the British public the $3.06 million spent on renovations for the home.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” the queen added in her statement.