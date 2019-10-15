The Queen's Speech Kicks Off A Crucial Week On Brexit. Here's What It Means

If there wasn’t already enough drama going down in parliament at the moment, today saw one of the biggest ceremonies in the parliamentary calendar – the Queen’s Speech. If you’re in the dark about what the hell that means, here’s everything you need to know from Westminster today. What Is A Queen’s Speech? At its very core, a Queen’s Speech is an announcement by the government – made during the state opening of parliament at the start of a new session – setting out its proposed policies and agenda. But it is also a chance for parliament to bring out every bit of pomp and ceremony it has to offer. (And it has a *lot*). It starts with the Queen being whizzed down from Buckingham Palace to Westminster by carriage, escorted by the army’s Household Cavalry. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Privacy Policy Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Flipboard CLOSE After being decked out in the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State when she arrives, she then leads a procession to the House of Lords. If that wasn’t enough drama for you, Black Rod (the House of Lords official and the person with the best title in parliament), then tries to summon the House of Commons to the Lords – but will get the door slammed in their face as part of the ceremony.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images The Queen sat on the throne in the House of Lords next to Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

This is to represent the Commons’ independence from the monarchy. (Though you think they might have come up with a more polite way of showing this over the years.) After MPs finally follow Black Rod and the Commons speaker to the House of Lords, the Queen (who obviously sits on a throne at this point) then gives the speech written for her by the government. Once this is done, Her Maj heads back to Buckingham Palace, while MPs and Lords go back to their respective Houses to debate the speech.

PA Archive/PA Images The Queen at the state opening of parliament in 2017

This year’s Queen’s Speech was a return to the full grandeur of the ceremony after a dressed down version in 2017, when the Household Cavalry did not have time to rehearse so soon after the Trooping of the Colour. Rather than arriving by carriage, the Queen came to Westminster by car and did not wear her usual robes. What Did The Government Say In The Queen’s Speech?

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Boris Johnson on stage giving his speech at the Conservative Party Conference

Okay, back to the serious stuff. Beyond all the pageantry, what did Boris Johnson actually use this speech to announce? At the centre of the prime minister’s new agenda is a crackdown on violent and foreign criminals in what he sees as a bid to “restore confidence” in the justice system. This includes plans for new laws to keep serious criminals in prison for longer, tougher sentences for foreign offenders who return to the UK and better protection for domestic abuse victims. Meanwhile, the PM revealed plans to invest in the NHS, strengthen environmental protections and raise the national living wage to £10.50 an hour. At the same time ministers are preparing to rush through a bill to ratify any Brexit deal Johnson is able to agree this week in Brussels in time for Britain to leave on the EU on October 31. See here for a full breakdown of the speech. ﻿ Could Parliament Vote Down The Queen’s Speech?

PA Wire/PA Images Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons