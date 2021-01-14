Queensland Considers Mining Camps For COVID-19 Quarantine

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday she was considering the use of remote mining camps to quarantine international arrivals, aiming to break a cycle of coronavirus outbreaks around the country at city hotels used for isolation.

Brisbane emerged earlier this week from a snap three-day lockdown sparked by the discovery of the highly infectious strain of COVID-19 in a worker at a quarantine hotel.

“I think with this new strain, we have to put all options on the table,” Palaszczuk said of the camp proposal, which received a mixed reaction in Australia.

Since Australia effectively eliminated local transmission of COVID-19 in the second half of last year, almost all new outbreaks have stemmed from quarantine hotels.