Huffpost Australia A member of the University of Queensland's Young Libs chants "drag queens are not for kids" at a public book story time event in Brisbane.

Video has emerged of Queensland’s Young LNP heckling performers at a Drag Queen Storytime event for kids in Brisbane on Sunday. About 15-20 members of the University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club stormed the public event and chanted “drag queens are not for kids” in the face of the hosts. Police were called to Brisbane Square Library after complaints that the group was scaring the children. Organisers have asked for witnesses to file statements with Queensland Police. “(They) turned a beautiful event into a scary moment for our young family,” Author RJ Miles posted on Facebook along with the video. “It saddens me to see such hate in young people.”

So the UQ Young Liberals decided to interrupt story time at a public library where a drag queen is reading to children only to be abused by homophobic slurs @LiberalAus. What are they doing to support the community? pic.twitter.com/dB7zXeVL7i — CORY (@corydunco) January 12, 2020

Comments on Miles’ video post have flooded the families involved with support. “So young and so full of hate. This is heartbreaking,” one Facebook user wrote. “This is a homophobic attack.” “This is vile. It is not a peaceful protest it is bullying and intimidation,” another posted. “Nothing but bigoted, homophobic, disrespectful, hateful human beings. These people are what’s wrong with the world we live in today,” read another comment.

The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso, who happened to know one of the attendees at the event, posted the disturbing footage to her Instagram on Sunday. “This morning a good friend of mine took her daughter along to a children’s story telling event in Brisbane by two gorgeous Drag Queens, when a screaming group calling themselves the UQ young Libs stormed the event in a public library, causing chaos and distress to children and everybody there,” she said. “I am absolutely furious. Our world is in need of love & healing, now more than ever. What they did today was add to the bigotry, division and trauma young children are left to face in today’s society. “Bless the two Queens who were there to bring joy to children and their families.”

The event, organised by Rainbow Families Queensland, was meant to be a celebration of diverse families. Rainbow Families said in a statement on Sunday the drag queen hosts are “fully trained” and hold Blue Cards. “Drag queen storytime is a highly successful event that has been held four times in Brisbane over the past two years, inspired by similar events currently being held in public libraries across the world,” the organisation said. “Love makes a family. There’s no room for hate in our hearts.”

Families at Sunday’s event have been offered free counselling. UQ’s Liberal National Club said on its Facebook Page it was making “a stand to defend LNP values against a corrosive gender ideology.”