Filming Location Revealed For 'Queer Eye' Season 6 On Netflix

Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State. Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas.

As always, specifics of the Emmy-winning series’ forthcoming installment were kept under wraps. According to press notes, however, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are set to “scour the prairie” hoping to find “a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.” The show confirmed the news with a photo of the Fab Five dressed in their Western best and posed in front of Austin’s famed El Arroyo restaurant.