Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ HIV Diagnosis

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has opened up about living with HIV. JVN, who is one of the fab five on the hit Netflix show, says that by speaking out he is hoping to break the stigma surrounding the condition.

SIPA USA/PA Images Jonathan Van Ness

The 32-year-old revealed his status in his new book, Over the Top, writing that the moment he was told that he was HIV+ was “devastating”. In an extract from his memoir, shared with New York Times, Jonathan explains he was diagnosed after fainting at the hair salon he was working at as 25-year-old. “That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be,” he writes. Following the news, JVN vowed to start a new life for himself in LA and later auditioned for the Queer Eye reboot. He’s gone on to become a firm favourite with the rest of the Fab Five – Antoni, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images (L-R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness

Describing himself as a “member of the beautiful HIV positive community”, he reveals he was nervous about going public with his HIV status. “When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, ‘Do I want to talk about my status?’,” he says. “And then I was like, ‘The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatisation of the LGBT community thrive around me’. “I do feel the need to talk about this.” He adds: “It’s hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven’t shared publicly. “These are issues that need to be talked about. These are all difficult subjects to talk about on a makeover show about hair and makeup. “That doesn’t mean Queer Eye is less valid, but I want people to realise you’re never too broken to be fixed.” Jonathan is the second high profile star to go public with their HIV status in the past week, with former rugby star Gareth Thomas also revealing he is HIV+.

Huw Fairclough via Getty Images Gareth Thomas