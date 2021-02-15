Amazon Prime Carlton player Eddie Betts stars in AFL’s new seven-part docu-series, 'Making Their Mark'.

The AFL’s new seven-part docu-series, ‘Making Their Mark’, will address some of the racism faced by players when it releases next month. The trailer for the Amazon Prime production dropped on Monday, in which Carlton player Eddie Betts spoke of how racism affects him and his loved ones. “I want to play footy without being racially abused,” said the 34-year-old. “It hurts. It hurts myself, it hurts my family, and I’m sick of fighting.”

Amazon Prime AFL player Eddie Betts spoke of how racism affects him and his family in the 'Making Their Mark' trailer.

In June last year Betts called out racist abuse he received the same weekend AFL players showed their support of the Black Lives Matter movement by taking the knee before playing. Sharing a tweet which referenced him and included a photo of a monkey, Betts wrote on Instagram, “If at any time anyone is wondering why we work so hard to bring attention to the importance of stamping out racism, this is it.

“If ever there was a time where our focus on this needs to continue more than ever, it’s now. We each have a responsibility to ourselves and each other. To continue to listen. To learn. To educate.” He added that “to ignore it is to be part of the problem, to call it out is to be part of the solution”.

In a subsequent interview with ‘Fox Footy’, Betts said he was “really angry” when he saw the tweet, and wanted to speak up because racism is part of his daily reality. “I’ve got to set up barriers every day when I leave the house, thinking I’m going to get racially abused when I’m driving or when I go to a supermarket,” he said. “All I want to do is rock up to training, play and enjoy the game of footy. I’m sick and tired of it, but I want the AFL to be a safe platform for young Aboriginal kids to come and enjoy and play footy without being racially abused.” ‘Making Their Mark’ also stars West Coast Eagles player Nic Naitanui, who has vocalised his experience with racism in the past, as well as Stuart Dew (Gold Coast Suns Senior Coach), Stephen Coniglio (Greater Western Sydney Giants

Captain), Eddie Betts (Carlton Football Club forward), Rory Sloane, (Adelaide Football Club Captain), and the Senior Leadership of the Richmond Football Club (Peggy O’Neal, Brendon Gale and Damien Hardwick). Watch the trailer below: