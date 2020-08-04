Racist Couple Suspected Of Vandalizing Black Man's Truck Charged With Hate Crime

A white couple filmed shouting racist epithets and hitting the truck of a Black man in California last month have been arrested on hate crime and vandalism charges.

Gregory and Rachel Howell, both 29, were arrested by police in Torrance, California, on Friday, just over a week after video featuring the two harassing Itzel Lopez and her boyfriend, who is Black, went viral.

The footage filmed by Lopez shows the Howells exit their pickup truck while both couples were stopped at a red light in the Los Angeles metro area on the night of July 22.

Rachel approaches Lopez’s side of the vehicle and, raising dual middle fingers, shouts, “White lives matter, bitch!” She then repeats, “Only white lives matter, bitch!”