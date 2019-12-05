Brett Hemmings via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 20: Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle speaks to the media during a Rugby Australia coaching announcement at the Rugby Australia Building on November 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has backed the move to dismiss former Wallabies fullback Israel, following their settlement on his unfair dismissal case, calling the deal a “commercial” decision. Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, launched legal action after his four-year contract was torn up in May for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers” and other groups. Rugby Australia (RA) and Folau announced the settlement in a joint statement on Wednesday after being locked in mediation for some 14 hours. It’s been reported the settlement sum was seven-figures but no details of the agreement have been officially disclosed. The decision was met with outrage online with many Twitter users accusing Rugby Australia of “selling out” and demanding Castle to resign.

Heard the meeting went something like this pic.twitter.com/JF0bR8bE60 — Gary (@garygsandhu) December 4, 2019

Raelene Castle needs to be sacked. pic.twitter.com/vtJATYOsx5 — BYoung 🇦🇺 (@MrBMYoung) December 5, 2019

Whilst RA apologised to Folau and his family in their statement for the difficult times they’ve been through, Castle told media on Thursday that they stand by their decision and will continue to uphold RA’s values of inclusiveness. “These are ultimately commercial decisions, we had to make a decision that was right for rugby in this country,” she said. “We made the right decision in calling out Israel on his posts and on his inappropriate messaging, that remains the same, we stick to our values that inclusiveness is absolutely core to the key of rugby.