Railway Worker Dies Of Coronavirus After Man Spits At Her

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. A railway ticket office worker in the UK has died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty. Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague. Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus. Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to Barnet Hospital and put on a ventilator but died on April 5, her trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said.

PA Belly Mujinga died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty at London Victoria Station

Only 10 people were able to attend the mother-of-one’s funeral, including her 11-year-old daughter Ingrid and devastated widower Lusamba Gode Katalay. Katalay told the PA news agency about how the attack unfolded on Mujinga, whom he described as “a good person, a good mother, and a good wife” who cared for everybody. He said: “The man asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working.

“The man said he had the virus and spat on them. They reported it to their supervisor. Belly came home and told me everything.” Katalay said his wife had an operation four years ago and had underlying respiratory problems. Within a week of the incident, she began to feel ill and was admitted to hospital on April 2. “That was the last time I saw her,” he said. “We just said: ‘Be good,’ and that God is in charge. “We did a WhatsApp video in hospital, but then I didn’t hear from her again. I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died.”

PA Mujinga died on April 5

Mujinga was originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to the UK in 2000. The TSSA has reported the incident to the Railways Inspectorate, the safety arm of the Office for Road and Rail (ORR), for investigation and is taking legal advice on the situation. British Transport Police (BTP) are now investigating, although it is believed a complaint was not registered with them at the time, despite Mujinga and her colleague asking staff at employers Govia Thameslink Railway to contact police, the union said. It claims Mujinga had pleaded with her employers not to be sent back outside after the assault and asked instead to work from inside the ticket office so there would be a protective barrier between her and the public for the rest of that day. The request was refused and both women were sent back out onto the concourse for the rest of their shift. The TSSA claims neither had been provided with PPE. TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “We are shocked and devastated at Belly’s death. She is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus. “Sadly, Belly’s is just one of many family tragedies where children have had their parents taken away from them.

PA The attack happened on the concourse of Victoria station