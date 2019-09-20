Ralph Lauren's Friends Collection Celebrates Rachel Green

Go on a break from what you’re doing and check this out: 15 years after Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green got fired (and re-hired) from her job at Ralph Lauren on Friends, the iconic brand has released a collection celebrating the show.

The workwear collection includes suiting, polo necks, jackets and boots, and includes items across Polo and Ralph Lauren. According to a press release from the brand, “reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman”.