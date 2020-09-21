Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Ramy Youssef pulled back the curtain on one of the saddest, bleakest moments of the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The “Ramy” actor and writer, who was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, tweeted out a video of an Emmy presenter ― dressed in a full hazmat suit ― waving goodbye and leaving after Youssef lost out to fellow actor Dan Levy.

Many people were wondering if the awards show had indeed sent out a pandemic-ready presenter to every nominee’s home, and Youssef sadly answered the question in an instantly meme-able form.

“When you lose the emmy,” he tweeted.