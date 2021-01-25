Rand Paul Refuses To Say Election Wasn't Stolen, Whines About Being Fact-Checked

Senator Rand Paul on Sunday refused to say the election wasn’t stolen, giving cover to former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud that inspired the deadly insurrectionist attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

Paul, who voted to certify the electoral votes on January 6, suggested during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” that there may have been rampant voter fraud and ballot-counting issues.

The Justice Department, led at the time by Trump pick William Barr, and election officials nationwide have said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct that would overturn President Joe Biden’s win.

“This election was not stolen,” host George Stephanopoulos told Paul. “Do you accept that fact?”

Paul, failing to answer directly, responded that there should be a debate over whether there was any fraud.

“Were there people who voted twice?” Paul said. “Were there dead people who voted? Were there illegal aliens who voted? Yes, and we should get to the bottom of it.”

Stephanopoulos interrupted to note that “no election is perfect.” There are instances of fraud in every election. For example, as in past elections, there were some votes cast by dead people in 2020. But this type of fraud and other instances described by Paul were not widespread enough to change the outcome of the election, according to Barr and state election officials.

“There were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All were dismissed,” Stephanopoulos said. “All were dismissed. ... Can’t you just say the words: This election was not stolen?”