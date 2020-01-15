Range Rover Crashes And Flips Onto Iconic Bondi Beach Tourist Spot

NSW Police An SUV went through the rail guard at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.

Police were called to Notts Avenue, the same street as the famous Bondi ocean pool and Icebergs restaurant, at 10.45am after reports a car had crashed through the guard rail.

Tourists got more than they bargained for at Bondi Beach on Wednesday when a Range Rover crashed through the rail and flipped onto its head on the platform several meters below the road.

“Police have been told two cars had been involved in a minor accident and as the drivers were exchanging details, one of the vehicles rolled forward,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no pedestrians were injured.”

Authorities urged people to avoid the area. Notts Avenue is closed while the vehicle is recovered.

As if parking in Bondi wasn’t hard enough.