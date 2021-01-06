Raphael Warnock Defeats Kelly Loeffler In Georgia Senate Runoff

Raphael Warnock has defeated GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election, making him the first Black US senator in the state’s history.

Control of the Senate rests on the two runoffs in Georgia. In the other, Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R). If Democrats win both, they control the chamber. (It would be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.) If Republicans hold on to just one seat, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) remains the majority leader.

Warnock’s win is historic. There have been only 10 Black senators in history, and Warnock is the first Democrat from the South since Reconstruction. (The other Black senator from the region is Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina, who is a Republican.)

Scroll down or click here for the latest updates from HuffPost’s election live blog. For the latest results, click here.