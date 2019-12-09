Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, 21, died Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to HuffPost.
A spokeswoman said he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 am at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the spokeswoman said, and the medical examiner’s office will provide updates after it’s completed.
Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure in Chicago Midway International Airport after a flight from California early Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Higgins died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the outlet.
The rapper had performed in Australia in November as part of his second tour Down Under in 2019. He played at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Festival Hall.
An Instagram post on Juice WRLD’s account said the artist was celebrating his birthday last week.
“Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe,” he wrote.
Perhaps best known for his song “Lucid Dreams” ― a dreary love ballad interpolating Sting’s “Shape of My Heart” ― Juice WRLD was among a burgeoning class of popular rappers whose lyrical content focused heavily on his haunting experiences with mental illness and the self-injurious ways he coped with it. His style, which deployed his gravelly whine over dark-sounding instrumentals, was classified by some as “emo rap.”
Juice WRLD’s debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2018 and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s most popular albums for that year. His list of collaborations spanned genres, as he worked with artists including Future and Panic at the Disco.
Hayley Miller and Carly Williams contributed to this report.
This article has been updated with more details about autopsy plans.