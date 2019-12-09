Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, 21, died Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to HuffPost.

A spokeswoman said he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 am at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the spokeswoman said, and the medical examiner’s office will provide updates after it’s completed.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure in Chicago Midway International Airport after a flight from California early Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Higgins died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the outlet.

The rapper had performed in Australia in November as part of his second tour Down Under in 2019. He played at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Festival Hall.

An Instagram post on Juice WRLD’s account said the artist was celebrating his birthday last week.

“Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe,” he wrote.