Trump Wears Glasses? Photog Snaps Rare Photo Of The Presidential Peepers.

President Donald Trump isn’t often seen wearing glasses in public, but it happened on Tuesday when a photographer snapped him in his limo reading something on his phone. Doug Mills of The New York Times captured the rare moment as Trump headed for Air Force One on the way to a campaign rally:

.@realDonaldTrump

reads his phone as he arrives in his SUV to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. for a campaign trip to Milwaukee, WI. pic.twitter.com/01z5UJOD8H — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) January 14, 2020

Wearing glasses, of course, isn’t unusual. Trump, however, has only rarely been seen in them. When he’s at work in the White House, Trump often dictates tweets when others are around because he does not like to be seen wearing “the reading glasses he needs to see the screen,” The New York Times reported last year. The newspaper said an aide will print out suggested tweets in extra-large fonts for Trump to sign off on. He was last seen publicly wearing glasses in 2017, also through a car window:

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president also typically does not wear sunglasses. But he did don protective lenses to view a solar eclipse in 2017:

AFP Contributor via Getty Images President Donald Trump looks up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House on August 21, 2017.

Except he also tried to view the eclipse without them:

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters President Donald Trump looks toward the solar eclipse without his protective glasses from the Truman balcony of the White House.